Brazilian Star Neymar Injured, Likely to Miss World Cup Opener

May 29, 2026

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RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — It seemed risky to include Neymar, who is prone to injuries, in Brazil’s World Cup squad, and that assessment was confirmed just ten days later.

The 34-year-old forward has a calf injury and is unlikely to be fit for Brazil’s opener against Morocco, according to the team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar.

“The expectation is that he will be out for two to three weeks,” Lasmar told reporters.

Brazil faces Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to begin a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland.

“Neymar arrived (Wednesday) at Granja Comary, underwent all medical tests and was diagnosed with a grade-two calf injury,” he said, referring to the team’s training base near Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad named by coach Carlo Ancelotti, despite not playing for the national team since October 2023, when he tore the ACL in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay.

This season he has played only a handful of matches with Santos since returning from Saudi Arabia, after joining as a free agent from Al-Hilal.

FIFA’s World Cup regulations allow Neymar to be replaced up to the June 1 deadline for Ancelotti to submit his final squad, or up to a day before a team’s first match in the tournament.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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