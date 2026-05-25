Cloudy, Mild, and Mostly Dry Day

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! We kick off the day with a cool spell, with overnight lows hovering around 50 to 59°F. The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning, though by afternoon we should see some sun peeking through the clouds. Today there is a chance of a few showers, but for the most part the day should stay dry, with temperatures rising to about 70°F. Tomorrow a disturbance in the upper levels from the west will arrive, bringing an uptick in rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday, mainly across eastern Texas. Scattered showers will continue off and on throughout Mother’s Day weekend, meaning it won’t rain nonstop on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a chance of rain each day, so keep some indoor backup plans handy as we celebrate mom. A weak cold front will also move south through East Texas on Sunday, helping to trigger showers and isolated storms in the area. For the moment, the risk of severe weather looks low for Sunday, but it’s wise to stay tuned to the forecast for more details. Rain will end for everyone late Sunday as the front pushes through, and the weather is expected to stay dry afterward, with temperatures remaining in the warm range, roughly 77–81°F.