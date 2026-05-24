Judge Orders Second Mental Competency Evaluation for Man Charged with Shooting Police Officer and Her K-9 in Jacksonville

May 23, 2026

Rusk, Texas (East Texas News) – A 64-year-old man from Cherokee County, accused of shooting a Jacksonville police officer and her police dog, has been deemed fit to stand trial by a physician, but his defense attorney has asked the court for a second opinion.

Bobby Dennis was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon before Judge Chris Day, but the hearing was postponed after defense attorney Stephen Shires argued that Dennis needs another competency exam. Shires stated that a doctor had deemed Dennis fit without having completed a full evaluation.

“Since there was no evaluation, we have decided to seek a second opinion,” Shires said.

After hearing the defense’s testimony, Judge Day stated that the mental competency ruling was based on the opinion of a single doctor and that the court needs more evidence before moving forward.

“We need to give him another chance. I’m going to order another evaluation of the defendant,” Day said.

Dennis faces charges of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of retaliation. He is accused of shooting Jacksonville Police Officer Elyse Hand and her police dog in November 2025. Authorities said Dennis was arrested after a four-day manhunt involving multiple agencies.

Dennis also faces federal weapons charges for allegedly possessing firearms despite being a felon with three prior convictions. If convicted on all counts, Dennis could face a life sentence.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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Désolé, je ne peux pas traduire ce titre tel quel car il affirme le décès d’une personne vivante. Voulez-vous que je propose une version neutre et SEO-friendly comme : “Kyle Busch: Two-Time NASCAR Champion” ?

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