Best-Paying Jobs for People Without a College Degree

Completing a high level of education will always be the most advisable path for a professional, however there are exceptions where workers do not hold a university degree and manage to achieve a fairly competitive salary.

With salaries and even better benefits, we now share some jobs, gathered by ThoughtCo, that do not require a college degree but that offer excellent financial compensation. Pay attention in case any of them might be of interest to you.

Transport, Warehousing, or Distribution Manager

If you’re in the transportation or logistics industry, this could be for you. The average annual salary for managers in the transport, warehouses and distribution sector is $85,400 per year, roughly about $41.06 per hour.

The job consists of planning, directing and coordinating transportation, storage and distribution activities of goods under the internal regulations of each company and under the state and federal laws that apply. In the United States, about 105,000 people work in this position.

Although some security forces require university degrees for leadership positions, most require only a high school diploma to join police forces. Your work would involve training police officers, coordinating investigations, filing records, and evaluating subordinates. California has the best salaries.

Elevator Mechanic

If mechanical work has been your thing, you might be interested in a job as a mechanic to maintain the elevators in buildings. The average salary for an elevator mechanic is $78,640, with an hourly pay of $37.81.

Generally, these workers begin their training after high school and later complete four years of on-the-job training sponsored by a union or an employer. Elevator mechanics install, repair and maintain elevators, freight elevators, escalators, etc. There are currently more than 20,000 people in the United States with this profession.

Distributors are responsible for managing the flow of electricity from power generation plants to substations, and then to the end consumer (businesses, factories, homes). To work in this position you require a high school diploma and then a series of on-the-job practices that serve as training.

Sales Manager

Sales couldn’t be left out of this list, so a management role that only requires a high school diploma can be an excellent option. The average annual salary is $71,600 with no commissions accounted for, at $34.42 per hour.

Sales managers supervise wholesale salespeople. If you’re currently working as a salesperson, your performance could take you to this level. There are currently about 400,000 sales managers in the United States and it is expected that by the year 2022, 50,000 more positions will open.

Farmer, Grower, and Other Agricultural Managers

Jobs in the field are also included on this list. A farmer or agricultural manager is also a great job with a solid salary profile and no university degree required. The average annual salary for this position is $69,300. Farmers are responsible for the smooth operation of facilities that produce crops, dairy products, and agricultural operations.

In the United States there is always a chronic shortage of farm workers, so you can enroll and aspire to this position. For this job, if you are an immigrant, there is also the possibility of obtaining an H-2A visa for seasonal agricultural work, and even sponsorship for residency cards for the positions that are hardest to fill.