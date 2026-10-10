Sharing a bank account with your partner can make many things easier: paying rent, organizing household expenses, or saving for vacations. But when tax season arrives in the United States, a question that doesn’t always have a straightforward answer arises: can two IRS refunds be deposited into the same account?

The answer is yes, although there are conditions you should know before filing your return. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sets limits on direct deposits, and banks also have their own rules for accepting transfers.

And there is a detail that is often overlooked: it isn’t the same to share an account with your husband as to use a family member’s bank account to receive your refund.

How many IRS refunds can you receive into a single bank account?

The IRS allows up to three tax refunds to be deposited directly into the same bank account or prepaid debit card within a year.

The restriction, in effect since 2015, aims to reduce tax fraud and prevent criminals from using a single account to collect multiple refunds obtained with stolen identities.

According to the IRS’s official direct deposit rules, if you try to receive a fourth refund into the same account, the agency will not make that electronic deposit.

For example, if you and your partner file separate returns and both use a shared bank account, you can receive your respective refunds there, as long as you meet the ownership requirements.

The issue arises when more deposits accumulate or when the money belongs to a person who is not listed as an authorized owner.

What happens if you and your husband file your taxes separately?

If you are married and file your returns separately, you can indicate the same bank account to receive your refunds.

The IRS allows the money to reach an account in your name, in your spouse’s name, or in a joint account.

Every year, millions of people in the United States ask themselves the same question: what is the last day to file my taxes? Credit: Shutterstock

However, the agency warns that some banks have stricter policies. A financial institution may reject a deposit if the beneficiary’s name does not match the account holder’s name.

Therefore, before filing your return, it’s wise to confirm that your bank will accept both payments.

Can you receive your children’s or relatives’ refund into your account?

Here you must be more careful. Even if you share household expenses with adult children, siblings, or parents, that does not mean you can receive their refunds into an account that is exclusively in your name.

The IRS states that deposits must go to the taxpayer’s accounts or their spouse’s. If your relative is not listed as a holder, the advisable option is for them to use their own account.

This also applies if you use a prepaid card to receive the money. Having the account and routing numbers does not guarantee that the deposit will be accepted.

What happens if you receive a fourth refund into the same account?

If you reach the three-deposit limit, the IRS will send you a notice informing you that it cannot complete another electronic refund to that account.

The delivery method of the money will depend on the rules applicable to the refund. You should not assume you will automatically receive a check by mail.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service warned in April 2026 that many deposits rejected by banks remain temporarily held until the taxpayer provides new banking information or requests another form of payment.

Before submitting your return, review three data points: the account holder’s name, the account number, and the routing number. A mistake can delay a refund you had already planned to use for your expenses.

And if you want to split your own refund between a savings account and a checking account, you can use IRS Form 8888. That option is different from receiving several refunds from different taxpayers into a single account.