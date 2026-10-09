IRS Says Your Stimulus Check Was Paid, but You Never Received It: How to Track Where It Went

Discovering in the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) records that a stimulus check was issued when you’re certain you never received that money can provoke a fairly understandable mix of surprise and frustration.

And there’s a reason not to ignore it. That the system shows a payment was sent does not necessarily mean the money ended up in your hands. There could have been a problem with the bank deposit, a check mailed to a previous address, or even a payment that was cashed by someone else.

First, clarify something that can cause confusion in 2026: the federal government is no longer issuing the three pandemic-era Economic Impact Payments. In fact, the IRS notes that the third round ended on December 31, 2021.

However, you may still encounter discrepancies related to those payments when you review your tax history.

How to check if the IRS actually recorded a payment in your name?

Your first step is to check your online IRS account. The agency explains that there you can review the amounts of the Economic Impact Payments that were recorded in your name.

This is especially important if you filed a joint return. In those cases, the individual account does not necessarily show the full amount for the couple: each spouse needed to check their own record.

There are also documents that can help you reconstruct what happened. For the third payment, for example, the IRS sent Letter 6475, which indicated how much money had been recorded as the Third Economic Impact Payment and any additional or “plus-up payments.”

If both records indicate you received the money and you know you never did, then you have a discrepancy that deserves investigation.

What could have happened to your stimulus check?

Not all missing payments followed the same path. Among the situations identified by the IRS itself are:

This last scenario is especially delicate.

When a trace is performed and it’s found that a check was cashed, the Bureau of the Fiscal Service of the Department of the Treasury can send a claim package that includes a copy of the cashed check. From there, the investigation looks into, among other things, the signature used.

How is a payment that appears as sent traced?

The key document is Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund, which the IRS uses to obtain the information needed to trace certain payments or refunds that were issued but not received.

For the older stimulus payments, the IRS established minimum times before starting the trace: five days after a direct deposit, four weeks for a check mailed to a regular address, six weeks if there was a forwarding address, and nine weeks when the address was abroad.

There is a difference that is worth being very clear about: a trace did not determine whether you qualified for the stimulus. Its function was to investigate a payment that already appeared as issued.

Can you still claim a stimulus you never received?

Here is the less favorable part.

The stimulus payments were subsequently tied to the Recovery Rebate Credit. The IRS states that the deadline to file a 2020 return requesting that refund ended on May 17, 2024, while the deadline for the 2021 credit expired on April 15, 2025.

That means that in 2026 you cannot simply file a late original return now to claim those credits and expect to receive the stimulus.

But if your issue is different — for example, there is a payment that was actually issued, a refund already claimed, or you suspect a check was cashed by someone else — it is worth reviewing exactly what your file shows before writing off that money.

Because there is a huge difference between “I was never owed the payment” and “the government records that it paid me, but I never received the money.” And when the latter happens, the trace of the payment is precisely what you need to investigate.