Credit Card Rewards and Their Impact on Your Tax Return

With the close of tax season, it’s essential that taxpayers understand how to report rewards earned through their credit cards. While most of these rewards are not taxed, the IRS sets certain exceptions that could affect how cardholders file their taxes.

The IRS classifies rewards earned through purchases, such as points, airline miles, or cash back, as discounts or rebates, meaning they should not be considered taxable income.

This applies to hotel points, airline miles, as well as cash-back rewards for purchases made with the card. Similarly, welcome bonuses that require spending a specific amount to receive the cash are not considered taxable income.

However, there are exceptions you should note. If a welcome bonus is awarded without the need to spend anything upfront, the reward is considered taxable income. In this case, the bank or the card issuing institution should issue a Form 1099, which you must include when filing your taxes. It is important to keep in mind that this requirement also applies if the reward is received in the form of points, miles, or gift cards.

A similar case occurs with referral bonuses, one of the most common. If you refer a credit card to family or friends and receive a reward, whether in cash or in points, you must also declare it as taxable income. If the value of these rewards exceeds $600, the Form 1099 must be included with your tax return.

It is essential that taxpayers stay aware of these IRS rules to avoid issues with their filings. Moreover, it is their responsibility to ensure that all rewards are properly reported through the 1099-MISC form if the income exceeds the $600 threshold. Failing to do so could result in fines or penalties for omitting information.

Is it profitable to pay your taxes with a credit card?

One option many taxpayers consider is paying their taxes with a credit card. This can provide the opportunity to earn more rewards, but it also comes with processing fees. The fees range from 1.87% to 2.35% of the total tax amount paid, which can erode the profitability of the rewards earned.

For example, if a taxpayer pays $5,000 in taxes, the minimum surcharge would be about $93.50. Therefore, taxpayers should evaluate whether the rewards they receive will exceed this additional cost.

What will Americans spend their tax refunds on?

According to a study by Talker Research, 79% of Americans expect to receive a tax refund this year, and many already have specific plans for that money. About 52% consider their refund a fundamental part of their budget, primarily earmarked for basic needs such as rent, groceries, and credit card debt.

More than 50% of respondents who plan to use their refund to pay off debt will allocate it to purchases made during the holiday season. Regarding luxuries, 8% of Americans plan to spend their refund on clothing, entertainment, and technology, such as new phones.

This study also reveals that Americans who expect to receive more money this year attribute it to reasons such as higher income, the birth of a child, or adjustments to their withholding. Conversely, those expecting a smaller refund do so due to reasons like job loss, tax debts, or changes in dependent-related taxes.

This financial panorama is crucial for many, especially in an economic context that affects households’ spending and saving plans.