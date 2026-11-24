If you’re waiting for Black Friday to buy gifts without breaking your budget, Target has already laid out the dates. The chain will run a week of promotions from November 22 to 29, with discounts of up to 50% on thousands of products and a special advantage for those who pay for its Target Circle 360 membership.

The store also confirmed when its establishments will open on the day of peak shopping: Friday, November 27, at 6:00 a.m. local time. There is something else you should know if you tend to leave your shopping for the last minute: Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

When do Target Black Friday deals start?

According to the company’s official announcement, the promotions will be available from Sunday, November 22 and will run through the 29th. During that week you can find discounts of up to 50% on thousands of gifts.

Among the categories and brands Target highlighted are:

The company also announced that there will be additional promotions from November 26 to 29. These include discounts of up to 50% on clothing and accessories for men, women, children, babies and toddlers; up to 50% on selected toys and 40% on beauty sets and Christmas trees.

You can check the products and the terms in Target’s official Black Friday section.

Who will be able to shop before others?

Here there is an important difference. If you have a paid membership Target Circle 360, you will have early access for 24 hours to select offers.

That period will begin on Wednesday, November 25, at 2:00 a.m., Central Time. It does not mean that all discounts will be available early nor that any product will have guaranteed stock. Early access applies to select offers.

For the rest of shoppers, the promotions can be checked in-store, at Target.com and through the chain’s app.

What time will Target stores open on Black Friday?

If you prefer to shop in person, mark this date: Friday, November 27, at 6:00 a.m., local time.

Target confirmed that its stores will be closed on Thursday, the 26th, Thanksgiving, and will reopen the following morning.

Additionally, the company announced an incentive for early arrivals: the first 100 eligible customers at each store will receive a Target GiftCard worth $25, $50 or $100. One person per store could win a $1,000 card.

The distribution will begin roughly an hour before opening and is subject to availability. You do not need to make a purchase to participate in this promotion, but you must follow the company’s rules.

What happens if you buy something and it later drops in price?

This detail can help you avoid a rushed purchase. Target has activated a special price-match guarantee for the holidays: if you buy an eligible item and its price later drops at Target, you can request to have the lower price matched up to December 24, 2026.

The policy applies to purchases made since November 1 and requires keeping the receipt. The product must be identical and there are exclusions, for example, clearance items and some purchases with gift card promotions.

Check the terms on Target’s official price-matching guarantee page.

The advice is simple: compare before paying and keep your receipt. A Black Friday discount isn’t always the best deal of the season. If you have leeway to wait, this guarantee could give you a second chance to save.