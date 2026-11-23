Although women represent a significant portion of the United States workforce, there are still industries where little or no involvement by women is seen today.

According to the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women account for less than 1% of workers in the following occupations, whether due to stereotypes or simply a lack of interest.

1. Construction workers and tradespeople

Total women employed: 0.7% to 6.8%

Average annual salary: $36,000 to $65,230

In this sector, women represent less than 1% of workers in masonry, drywall and tile installers, and iron and steel workers. There is also very limited representation among electricians, carpenters and roofers.

2. Vehicle mechanics

Total women employed: 1.3% to 4.8%

Average annual salary: $42,090 to $67,110

Currently, only 1.5% of bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists are women, and the same goes for service technicians and mechanics who work on heavy-duty vehicles and mobile equipment.

3. Installers and repairers

Total women employed: 1.5% to 7.6%

Average annual salary: $39,080 to $72,520

In this sector, women account for only 1.5% of the population of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers in the United States.

4. Lumber workers

Total women employed: 1.8%

Average annual salary: $41,230

There are currently about 66,000 people working in the field in the United States, and fewer than 2% of them are women.

5. Some system and machine operators

Total women employed: 2.0% to 4.9%

Average annual salary: $51,490 to $62,150

Men make up more than 95% of these workers who help keep industrial operations running smoothly. These jobs typically require only a high school diploma, with some additional certification and on-the-job training.

6. Railroad conductors and captains

Total women employed: 2.4%

Average annual salary: $65,990

The transportation industry as a whole is heavily dominated by men, again with the exception of flight attendants, and women account for a little over 18% of the total workforce.

7. Firefighters

Total women employed: 3.3%

Average annual salary: $50,850

In this line of work, women are particularly scarce because they face skepticism from supervisors and crew members about their ability to handle the physical demands of the job.

8. Various manufacturing and production roles

Total women employed: 3.7% to 7.5%

Average annual salary: $38,310 to $56,450

Some manufacturing and production roles with the lowest female representation include carpenters, machinists and welders.

9. Gardeners

Total women employed: 6.3%

Average annual salary: $30,890

While women constitute around 90% of domestic and cleaning workers, nearly 94% of garden maintenance workers are men.

10. Mechanical engineers

Total women employed: 6.6%

Average annual salary: $88,430

In this industry, women account for less than 16% of architecture and engineering occupations, with slightly higher shares among architects and industrial engineers, drafters, and non-naval hardware engineers.