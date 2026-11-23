If you are a victim of credit card fraud, the maximum amount your bank can charge you is $50 and only if you lose or have the physical card stolen, rather than merely the card number. But debit card fraud carries the possibility of greater liability. If you wait too long to notice or report the fraud, your bank could hold you responsible for all fraudulent charges. To avoid scams, SmartAsset provides 5 essential tips.

1- It is safer to use a credit card for online purchases because if you use your debit card, you are giving potential hackers access to your bank account information and you risk a fraudster deciding to use your debit card number or draining your account. Credit cards offer more protections against liability for fraudulent charges.

2- Hackers can tamper with ATMs to steal debit cards and card numbers. It can be easier for thieves to manipulate them in remote locations and at ATMs that are already somewhat worn. If you must use an unattended ATM and it asks for strange requests, such as asking you for your PIN twice, it is better to end the transaction to stay safe.

3- Try to cover your PIN no matter the situation. It may be uncomfortable, but it’s a simple way to protect your PIN from anyone who might access it. Some thieves install hidden cameras to film people entering their PIN.

4- Before traveling, it’s a good idea to alert your bank. That way, your card won’t be blocked when you try to use it, and fraudulent purchases are more likely to be declined. If your bank knows you’re outside the country, it’s more likely to reject a fraudulent purchase attempt in your hometown.

With debit card fraud, you have 60 days from the fraudulent transaction to alert your bank. If you miss that 60-day window, your bank could choose not to cover any of your losses. If you notice a fraudulent charge on your statement but your card and PIN have not been stolen, notify your bank within 60 days.

If you realize that you have lost or had your card or PIN stolen, you only have two business days to report the issue and you will be responsible for only $50 in fraudulent charges. If you wait more than two days (but within 60 days), you could be responsible for up to $500.