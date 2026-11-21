Are you the kind of person who posts your entire life on social media? It’s true that the interaction provided by these communication platforms has shattered many taboos. It’s not by chance that social movements are even formed there, like #MeToo. But is it a good idea to share money-related matters as well as how you spend it? A question you should ask yourself for every money-related thing you want to leave on the web forever.

Social media management is personal. Let’s say no one should tell you how to use them or what to share. When you put “money” into the equation of any aspect of your life, you should always think twice before acting. This is like when you’re about to make a major purchase with your credit card: will you be able to pay it with your income or will you go into debt? Every money-related move should be measured so that you won’t fall short or risk it. The same goes for social media.

In general, just as in social media as in real life, it’s better to avoid talking about finances with other people. There are certain social groups in the world, depending on their culture, where money topics are not as restrictive, so there are exceptions. But you who live in the United States, how can you know whether you should or should not share money-related things?

One thing is posting your daily coffee or that garment you longed for, and another entirely to share how much it cost. What is your goal in showing the price? Vanity? Proving how successful you are? Do you really need to seek others’ approval? To begin with, you open the door to comments. There is much talk about respect on these platforms, but the reality is that there will be a variety of opinions, some of them not very kind to you. No one should be held responsible for the fortune or vulnerability of others, that’s true, but it could also be interpreted as you not being very sensitive or empathetic to the misfortunes of those who are not “as successful” as you.

Some financial and social media experts believe that it’s possible to show an expensive item, say a luxury bag, but if you show the price “some people will judge you for spending more money than they would on an item”, said Julia Esteve Boyd, The Etiquette Consultant, to GoBankingRates. “It may seem ostentatious, especially now that many people are suffering due to the rising cost of living.”

On the other hand, the same expert notes that it can be a good idea to share how much you spent on something, if the goal is to show that you got a good deal on the item. “After all, everyone loves a bargain,” she emphasized. There is a motivational effect with a sense that it could be within reach for everyone.

Something else that is also good to share, beyond the price, is an expensive item, but also highlighting the effort you had to make to obtain it. An example could be “After so much saving, I finally updated my laptop” or “My overtime hours reflected in these sneakers.” People like good news, so it’s important how you present it. But never post the price.

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