Are you the type who starts watching Christmas movies in November? This year your hobby could become a money-making opportunity. CableTV.com is looking for someone to complete a series of challenges tied to winter movies and traditions. The prize: $2,500 in cash for the winner and another $2,500 designated to a charity of the winner’s choice.

The call is named Chief of Cheer and forms part of a holiday campaign that CableTV.com runs together with a promotion linked to DIRECTV. It isn’t a traditional job or a role with a fixed salary. It’s an opportunity for a single person to participate in 12 themed days of activities and receive a reward upon completion.

The proposal is intriguing, but there are conditions you should know before submitting your application.

How can you win $2,500 by watching Christmas movies?

The challenge involves completing 12 entertainment experiences during the holiday season. You won’t have to spend every day watching Santa Claus films: the rules also allow content related to other winter celebrations.

Among the activities announced by CableTV.com are:

You can even include films that don’t necessarily have a traditional Christmas storyline. The important thing is that they fit within the theme of the activities.

Who can apply for the $2,500 prize?

You don’t need experience as a film critic or to have worked in television. However, you do need to meet the contest requirements.

CableTV.com states that eligible participants include people who:

Applications will be open until the December 6, 2026 at 11:59 p.m., Mountain Time (MT).

The winner will be announced no later than December 9 and must complete the activities between December 10 and December 22.

You can review the details and submit your application directly on CableTV.com’s official page.

Are the $2,500 dollars completely yours?

There is an important difference to consider.

The winner will receive $2,500 in cash for personal use. Additionally, CableTV.com will designate another $2,500 to a charitable organization chosen by that person. You will not receive $5,000 to spend freely.

You should also account for taxes. The contest terms indicate you will participate as an independent contractor and will be responsible for the corresponding tax obligations. The IRS states that prizes and rewards are generally taxable income, with some specific exceptions.

You can review the rules in the IRS tax guide on prizes and income.

Is this a legitimate opportunity or should you be careful?

The call appears published on the official CableTV.com site and has participation rules available. Moreover, the company notes that it has been running this type of campaigns for several years.

Nevertheless, there is one detail worth noting: the current description lists 12 challenges, while a clause in the terms and conditions still mentions the former format of 25 films in 25 days. Before taking part, it’s wise to confirm with the organization that the 12-activity schedule announced for 2026 will apply.

The application is free and you don’t need to purchase any product to participate.

If you enjoy Christmas films and you reside in the United States, it could be an interesting opportunity. That said, remember there will only be one winner. Do not confuse a promotional call with a job that guarantees income: the $2,500 will arrive only if you are selected and complete the challenge.