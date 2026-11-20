If you’re waiting for November deals to buy a computer, upgrade your TV, or get a head start on Christmas gifts, there’s a decision that can help your wallet: choosing wisely between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2026, the two shopping days will come just three days apart. Black Friday will fall on Friday, November 27, and Cyber Monday will arrive on Monday, November 30. However, you may not find the best prices on the same day for every product.

A forecast published by Adobe on September 28 anticipates that the most attractive discounts will be spread across both dates. The difference can be meaningful if you’re on a tight budget and want to avoid impulse buying.

Which day is better to shop in the United States?

The answer depends on what’s on your list. According to Adobe Analytics projections for the 2026 holiday season, some products will see their best discounts on Black Friday, while others will hit their strongest price cuts by Cyber Monday.

This is the expected distribution:

Black Friday, Friday, November 27:

Cyber Monday, Monday, November 30:

The figures represent maximum discounts estimated from list prices during the season, not a guarantee that all stores will offer those rebates exactly on those dates.

The difference is significant: if you’re looking for a laptop for work or study, waiting until Monday could work in your favor. But if you need a new television or want to advance your kids’ gifts, Black Friday deserves your attention.

Will Cyber Monday have more deals than Black Friday?

In online shopping volume, yes. At least that is what Adobe forecasts for this year.

Their forecast estimates that consumers will spend $15,100 million on Cyber Monday, compared with $12,900 million expected for Black Friday.

The Cyber Week promotions period could generate $47,500 million in online sales across the United States.

That does not mean Cyber Monday is automatically the best day to shop. In fact, Adobe expects Black Friday to show faster year-over-year growth, driven by discounts on televisions, clothing, and appliances.

You can consult the full projections in Adobe’s report on 2026 holiday shopping.

How to avoid buying something that isn’t actually on sale?

There’s something to keep in mind before you swipe: a 50% discount isn’t always the best price.

If a retailer had previously raised the price of an item, the discount may seem far more enticing than it actually is. That’s why you should compare the price of the item across different stores before you decide.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also recommends checking shipping costs, return policies, and the seller’s reputation. In its online shopping guide, it warns you to review the total cost and not rely blindly on reviews.

Before you buy, follow these recommendations:

Is it better to buy now or wait until December?

You don’t necessarily have to put all your spending into one weekend. Adobe predicts there will still be discounts in December, though they will be less deep than the peak Cyber Week offers.

You should also be cautious with installment purchases. According to Adobe’s forecast, Buy Now, Pay Later services could mobilize $21,300 million during November and December 2026.

Just because you can split the payment doesn’t mean the product is cheaper. If you accumulate several small purchases, you could end up tying up a sizable portion of your upcoming income.

The simplest strategy is straightforward: make your list, set a spending cap, and compare prices before the promotions begin. Black Friday and Cyber Monday can help you save, but only if you know what you need and how much you’re willing to pay.