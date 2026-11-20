Obtaining United States citizenship could become a significantly more expensive goal for thousands of permanent residents. The Trump administration unveiled a proposal that would raise naturalization fees by as much as 80% and would eliminate many programs that today help reduce or waive those payments for low-income individuals.

If the initiative clears the federal regulatory process, the cost of Form N-400, the essential requirement to become a U.S. citizen, would rise from $760 to $1,330 for paper applications. Those filing online would also pay more: the fee would go from $710 to $1,280.

The proposal will remain open to public comments for 60 days before the government decides whether to turn it into a final regulation.

Why does Trump want to increase the cost to obtain U.S. citizenship?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argues that the current fees no longer cover the real cost of processing naturalization applications. According to the agency, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) funds a large portion of its operations through the fees paid by applicants and needs to recover the full cost of investigations and security screenings.

The official argument notes that the checks are now more complex due to the tightening of immigration controls promoted during Trump’s second term. Among those changes are deeper background checks, a stricter assessment of the “moral character” requirement, the review of the applicant’s public activity on social media, and the return of the so-called “neighborhood rounds”, through which officials can interview neighbors or coworkers of some applicants.

Discounts for low-income immigrants would also disappear

One of the aspects that worries immigrant advocacy groups is that the proposal not only increases fees.

The Trump administration also intends to eliminate the fee reductions available to certain households with limited incomes. Likewise, the majority of fee waivers would disappear, with the exception of those currently benefiting active-duty members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

For thousands of permanent residents who already meet the requirements for naturalization, the financial impact could present a new obstacle in a process that already involves legal costs, exam preparation, and waiting times.

Who can apply for U.S. citizenship?

In general, holders of a green card can apply for naturalization after three or five years, depending on how they obtained permanent residency.

The process includes background checks, an interview with an immigration officer, and the English and civics tests. Until now, administrations of both parties had kept fees relatively affordable under the premise that promoting citizenship strengthens immigrants’ integration and civic participation.

The Trump proposal breaks with that policy. The DHS argues that citizenship is one of the most important immigration benefits the government grants and that its cost should no longer be subsidized through other charges in the immigration system.

While the government defends the measure as a necessary financial adjustment, immigration experts warn that the increase could delay or even prevent thousands of permanent residents from taking the final step toward U.S. citizenship.