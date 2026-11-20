For low-income families in the United States, the coming holiday season can be difficult to tackle due to high levels of inflation that have affected consumers’ purchasing power.

But this negative economic environment doesn’t necessarily have to ruin your celebrations, as there are several initiatives that could help you obtain free toys to give your children this Christmas.

At SoloDinero we explain how to obtain toys for free for Christmas 2022 in the United States.

1- Get Free Toys for Christmas with USPS Operation Santa

USPS Operation Santa is a program that consists of receiving letters (requests ranging from toys to basic needs) addressed to Santa Claus, written by hundreds of thousands of children and families across the country.

Once received, USPS allows anyone to “adopt” these letters and respond to them in Santa’s name.

The letters are “sent” to Santa Claus’s special mailing address, where they are received by USPS, who publishes them, which allows thousands of people to “adopt” them by responding to the requests of these letters and giving the children a merry Christmas.

Usually, requests for clothing and shoes should be accompanied by the desired sizes, styles, and colors. Letters requesting toys, games, and books should include names and titles.

It is recommended that these letters be sent as early as possible (before December 12) so that there is a greater chance they will be adopted by someone.

The letter should also contain:

1) Your full name and your home address.

2) The postal address of Santa Claus: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

You can encourage your children to send a letter to the USPS Operation Santa program to get toys for free.

2- The Salvation Army helps you get free toys this Christmas

Through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, low-income families can apply to obtain free toys this Christmas.

Generally, it is recommended that you enroll your child as early as possible via an online form or through a local Salvation Army community center, where you will provide information about your children’s Christmas wishes.

Subsequently, the program organizers will take this information to urban centers, where the most charitable people who want to do a good deed can fulfill these wishes.

Among the information you must provide are a photo ID, your child’s birth certificate, custody papers, among others.

3- Toy for Tots, an opportunity to obtain free toys

Toy For Tots is a program conducted by the United States Marine Corps that has distributed more than 627 million toys since its founding in 1947.

To apply to this program, you should visit the official Toy for Tots page and follow these steps:

1) Go to the section titled “Request a Toy”.

2) Click on the section that says “If you would like to apply for assistance from Marine Toys for Tots this Christmas, click here”.

3) Choose the state and city where you reside to see the Toy for Tots section that operates in the area where you live.

4) Click on the section titled “Contact Us” to find the contact information for the Toy for Tots coordinator in your area, so you can request any information you need to obtain a free toy.