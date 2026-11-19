If a relative is in prison and was entitled to a stimulus check during the pandemic, you may wonder whether they lost that money due to imprisonment or if a family member could claim it on their behalf. The answer has an important precedent: the IRS had to change its stance after a federal court determined that those payments could not be denied solely because a person was in prison.

The decision related to the federal checks approved during the COVID-19 pandemic. It does not mean a new stimulus is available in 2026, but it did make clear that being deprived of liberty was not, by itself, a reason to forfeit that benefit.

Could a person in prison receive a stimulus check?

Yes. At first, the IRS had maintained that incarcerated individuals did not qualify for the first payment. That stance was challenged and, in October 2020, a federal court in California ruled in favor of a group of incarcerated people in the case Scholl v. Mnuchin.

The ruling ordered the government to stop withholding payments simply because the beneficiary was imprisoned. The IRS had to modify its procedures and began issuing payments to eligible individuals who had been excluded for that reason.

IRS website portal. Credit: Shutterstock

The agency subsequently confirmed in its FAQs that an incarcerated person could claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit if they met the requirements. It also clarified that the 2021 credit could not be denied solely on account of imprisonment.

You can consult the official explanations on the IRS pages about the 2020 credit and the 2021 credit.

What requirements did the beneficiary have to meet?

Being in prison did not erase the other tax requirements. The person had to meet the eligibility requirements for the payment, including having a valid Social Security number to work in the United States and not having been claimed as a dependent on another person’s return.

The maximum amounts of the three federal payments were:

The final amount could vary based on income, family situation, and other requirements established by law.

Could the family collect the check on their behalf?

Not automatically. The payment belonged to the eligible taxpayer, not to any family member who wished to collect it. If the money arrived by paper check at the registered address, delivery could be complicated by the mail rules of each correctional facility.

Therefore, receiving the payment also depended on having tax information and the address correctly on file and on the procedures for delivering mail and handling funds within the institution. The Internal Revenue Service was the authority responsible for determining eligibility and processing the payment.

Can you still claim one of those checks in 2026?

Here you have to separate the right that existed during the pandemic from the deadlines to claim it. The general period to apply for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit ended on May 17, 2024. For the 2021 credit, the deadline was April 15, 2025, as the IRS itself reminded in its notice to taxpayers who had not filed their returns.

Therefore, if your relative remains in prison, you should not assume that they can apply now for those payments as if the program were still open. And if you come across posts promising a new federal check for imprisoned people, first verify that there is an official announcement.

The court decision left an important precedent: imprisonment could not be the sole reason to exclude someone from a tax benefit. But that never meant that all incarcerated people had an automatic right to the money.