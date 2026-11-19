When it comes to uncovering valuable coins that can yield hundreds or even thousands of dollars, one of the safest bets is to devote time to seeking specimens that carry minting errors. These kinds of coins tend to be more coveted by collectors and typically fetch a higher sale price.

Yet this pursuit demands more dedication and patience than simply sorting through the coins you already own in your collection; nevertheless, it can be a pursuit that yields a solid profit. Today we explain what the 1984 one-cent coin looks like and the error that can push its value up to $350 in the auction market.

The 1984 Lincoln cents are made of zinc coated with copper. Credit: John Brueske | Shutterstock

What is the valuable error on the 1984 penny?

The 1984 one-cent coin we’re after features a very striking and collector-friendly error and defect. This coin, also known as the “Double Die Lincoln Cent,” exhibits a doubling or “double die” error. This minting flaw appears almost exclusively on Lincoln’s portrait, rather than on the surrounding inscriptions.

And it is easy to identify at a glance. You’ll notice that this 1984 penny displays a duplicate on Lincoln’s earlobe. The doubling can also be seen in the beard, which can give the appearance of a double chin, and in some specimens the error extends a bit further and becomes visible on the bow tie; although this feature is mentioned less frequently.

Which 1984 penny with an error can be worth up to $350?

To locate the specimen that could yield you a small fortune of up to $350, the first step is to verify that the 1984 one-cent coin bears no mint mark, neither “D” nor “S”; an indication that it was struck at the Philadelphia Mint, where 8,151,079,000 pieces were produced. The second step is to confirm that it carries the double-die error, which we discussed above, in Lincoln’s ear, beard, or bow tie. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), this is the money you could receive for a 1983 one-cent coin with a double-die error, based on its grade:

As an incentive, know that in 2020 a 1984 penny with a double-die error was auctioned, in its top-grade condition, for $904. Remember that the value of a coin largely depends on its physical condition, as well as current supply and demand in the auction market. If you’re unsure whether your specimen is valuable or not, you can consult a coin dealer or collector before spending money on a professional grading service.