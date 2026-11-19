If you have clothes, shoes, or gifts still to buy, November is the month to keep an eye on prices. Black Friday 2026 will take place on Friday, November 27 in the United States, but several fashion brands have already started moving their promotions ahead of that date.

The strategy isn’t new: some stores reserve their best discounts for the Thanksgiving weekend, while others offer early access from their apps or membership programs. And here’s a detail that might help you save: not all brands start on the same day, nor do they keep offers for the same duration.

When does Black Friday 2026 start at Zara?

For now, Zara has not officially confirmed a date or time for its Black Friday discounts in the United States. However, the brand typically concentrates its promotions around the Thanksgiving weekend.

In 2025, its online offers began on Thanksgiving Day afternoon and reached up to 40% off on selected items. That precedent suggests you could find promotions starting from Thursday, November 26, though it is not a confirmed date for 2026 yet.

The most practical approach is to check Zara’s app and the United States site. Do not assume every product will be discounted: promotions are usually focused on selected items.

Will Mango bring forward its Black Friday discounts?

Mango already has an official page dedicated to Black Friday 2026 on its U.S. store. However, it has not posted a specific start time for the offers.

Last year, the brand launched early promotions and then offered up to 50% off on selected items. It’s a useful reference for planning your purchases, but it does not guarantee the same percentage will recur this November.

You can check the latest updates directly in Mango’s United States store.

What other brands already have early promotions?

Not all are waiting for November 27. Some already allow shopping with discounts:

When is Thanksgiving and when does the sale weekend end?

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26. Black Friday will be the following day, and Cyber Monday will arrive on Monday, November 30.

That means you’ll have several days to compare prices. But it’s not wise to buy just because a page advertises a striking discount. Compare the current price with the pre-promotion price of the garment and review shipping costs, returns, and any restrictions tied to each offer.

Thanksgiving 2026: ¿puedes negarte a trabajar y exigir pago doble en Estados Unidos? Credito: Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a jacket, sneakers, or clothing for the holidays, prepare a list before the sales begin. This will help you avoid filling the cart with items you didn’t actually need simply because they appear marked as a deal.