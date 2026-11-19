Millions of migrants arrive from different parts of the world with the aim of settling in the United States, whether temporarily or permanently. And many do so without the necessary papers to live here on a stable basis. Facing a handful of financial challenges they must confront, the question arises of whether they can obtain a credit card.

If this is something you’re wondering about, the answer is yes. Undocumented migrants can also apply for a credit card, although the obstacles they will face are much greater than those faced by someone who has proper residency.

“Many people we talk to in the immigrant community have difficulty accessing credit because they haven’t had access to financial education about their rights within the financial system,” said Adina Appelbaum, an immigration attorney, accredited financial counselor, and cofounder of Immigrant Finance, in an interview with BankRate.

Although in the United States there is no federal law that prohibits an undocumented migrant from applying for a credit card, there are requirements they must meet for one to be issued. For example, most financial institutions will ask for your Social Security number. In this regard, there are institutions that will be more accessible and that, by presenting an individual tax identification number, it will be enough; this may be the ITIN, which is the one foreigners typically use to pay their taxes in the United States.

The ITIN consists of nine digits and is issued solely for tax purposes, which implies that the person is not authorized to work in the United States, and therefore does not receive the work benefits of being enrolled in the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Another important point is that applicants must have a credit history for the card to be approved. This history must be in the United States, which is where you will begin any financial activity from that moment on.

Now, if you do not have an ITIN, nor a Social Security number, there are some financial institutions that will accept a foreign passport or a valid driver’s license issued in the United States.

Which banks do not require your Social Security number

American Express

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase

Citi