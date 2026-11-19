The emergence of the coronavirus variant known as Omicron is triggering renewed stress and uncertainty. While there have not yet been confirmed cases of this form of Covid-19 in the United States, experts and specialists know that sooner or later this new strain will spread around the world. The chair of the Federal Reserve (the Fed), Jerome Powell, has already stated that Omicron could pose a significant risk to the economy.

And this new coronavirus variant is generating a substantial impact in a short period of time. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled Omicron as a “very high global risk” event, arguing that the unprecedented number of spike mutations in the variant could affect the trajectory of the pandemic.

The markets are also nervous and vaccine manufacturers still cannot determine whether they can protect people from Omicron. What has become clear for now is that the surge in cases and its rapid spread, which began in South Africa, has led some countries to reimpose border closures, while the WHO remains on maximum alert.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and greater uncertainty for inflation,” Powell said in remarks published ahead of his testimony before Congress.

“A greater concern about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply chain disruptions,” he added.

A few months ago it seemed the Delta variant would run rampant; however, with vaccination it has been brought under control and there has been no need to resort to shutdowns again. Yet now it is unclear what will happen and whether countries will have to return to lockdowns.

In light of this concern, calls for additional financial aid seem to be gaining momentum again. To date, nearly 3 million people have signed a Change.org petition asking the United States Congress to provide recurring payments of $2,000 for eligible adults and $1,000 for children. This online petition has gathered more signatures than any other on the platform.

Additionally, the Senior Citizens League continues pushing for a fourth special stimulus check for seniors, set at $1,400. Their argument is that Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA, for short) are not enough for retirees to cover all the expenses required for their survival.

Even with this new scenario, lawmakers have not taken a stance, and experts say that for now it is not feasible, as they still do not see an economic stimulus being approved quickly, even with Omicron; nevertheless, they say it is prudent to wait and observe which direction events take.

President Joe Biden recently stated on Monday that, given the existence of vaccines and the continued use of masks, he does not see it as feasible for the United States to have to shut down again and halt its economy.

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