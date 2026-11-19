Chase Bank is one of the most important financial institutions in the United States and the world, as it serves nearly half of U.S. households., in addition to operating 5,300 branches and 15,500 ATMs spread across the country.

Due to the large number of customers this bank serves, it’s not surprising that it offers customer service in Spanish, enabling millions of Latinos with accounts and credit cards at this institution to manage their finances more effectively.

Here at SoloDinero we share everything you need to know about the Spanish-language assistance that Chase Bank provides to its customers.

How can I speak by phone with Chase Bank staff in Spanish?

Currently, Chase Bank offers several phone lines to handle different requests from its customers.

To reach the personal banking help line, you should dial 1-800-935-9935 and wait to hear the option for Chase Spanish, which you can access by pressing the asterisk (*), in order to be assisted in Spanish.

For information related to credit cards, Chase Bank provides the number 1-800-432-3117.

If you want to discuss auto loan topics, you can call 1-800-336-6675.

Finally, to request information about mortgage loans for home purchases, you can call 1-800-848-9136. There is also a dedicated Spanish-language assistance line, whose number is 1-855-280-4198.

Chase Bank’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST.

Currently, Chase Bank handles only certain emergency matters via email, including:

1) Phishing@Chase.com: for cases where users have received a phishing message or personal data theft via email.

2) Accessibility_assistance@chase.com: for accessibility-related issues.

However, you can visit the Chase.com website, log in, and select Spanish as your language to obtain information in your language without difficulties.

Can I schedule an appointment with a Chase Bank employee in Spanish?

The answer is yes.

To be able to schedule an in-person appointment with a Chase Bank employee, you should go to the “Schedule a Meeting” section, provide your email address and your phone number on the scheduling portal.

You can choose the purpose of your appointment (divided into personal banking and business banking), the form of the appointment you prefer (since there are also phone appointments), the date and time you prefer, as well as enter a brief description of the reason for your visit.

In the section that explains the purpose of your meeting, make sure to mention that you require a staff member who speaks Spanish.