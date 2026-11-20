If you need to resolve a retirement-related matter, apply for a card, or clarify an issue with your benefits, you may wonder whether you can walk straight into a Social Security office. The answer is yes, but with conditions. Since January 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) prioritizes in-person service by appointment, though exemptions remain for urgent situations and people who require special assistance.

The difference matters: showing up without an appointment doesn’t guarantee immediate service, but you also shouldn’t be turned away automatically.

Is it mandatory to have an appointment to visit a Social Security office?

The SSA rolled out its appointment-focused service model on January 6, 2025. The measure aims to organize in-person visits and reduce wait times. Before going, the agency recommends checking whether you can resolve your transaction online or by phone.

However, its internal instructions are clear: staff should not turn a person away simply for arriving without an appointment. In many cases, staff can assess what you need and schedule a visit for another date.

The agency also contemplates that some low-traffic offices will continue to serve walk-ins. That is why the experience can vary quite a bit depending on where you live and the volume of visitors.

You can consult the policy in the SSA’s official document on in-person service.

Who can receive same-day service without an appointment?

The Social Security Administration provides for exceptions for people facing urgent circumstances or needing specialized attention. Among them are:

There are also special situations related to Social Security number assignments, employment verification issues, and other sensitive procedures.

That does not mean that any person who cites an emergency will receive immediate service. The office must evaluate the case and determine whether same-day service is appropriate. The SSA also leaves room for decision-making by the managers of each office.

How can you request an appointment with Social Security?

If your matter is not urgent, the most practical approach is to schedule an appointment before leaving home. You can do so from the official Social Security Administration website.

Las más de 1,200 oficinas locales del Seguro Social son la puerta de entrada comunitaria para la agencia. Crédito: Ken Wolter | Shutterstock

También puedes llamar al 1-800-772-1213, de lunes a viernes, entre las 8 a.m. y las 7 p.m. La agencia ofrece atención en español y otros idiomas. Si tienes dificultades auditivas, está disponible el número TTY 1-800-325-0778.

Antes de acudir, revisa la dirección y el horario de tu oficina mediante el localizador de oficinas del Seguro Social en español. Algunas sucursales pueden tener cierres temporales o cambios en sus servicios.

Can you resolve your matter without leaving home?

In many cases, yes. Through a my Social Security account you can check information about your benefits, review your earnings history, and perform certain tasks.

If you need a new or replacement card, the SSA also allows starting the application online. In some cases, the system will tell you whether you must complete the process in an office and schedule an appointment.

Going without an appointment can be an option when you have an urgent problem or cannot obtain attention by other means. But if your matter can wait, scheduling a visit will help you avoid an unnecessary trip and long hours in the waiting room.