If you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States, you could see an uptick in your monthly deposit in 2027. The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment, which will raise the federal maximum payment for an eligible individual to $1,029 dollars per month. However, there is one caveat not to overlook: not all beneficiaries will receive that amount, and the program’s resource limit will remain unchanged.

The increase can ease part of daily expenses, but it does not alter all the rules that determine who qualifies or how much money you receive.

How much will SSI pay in 2027?

The new official amounts published by the SSA will be as follows:

In other words, an individual receiving the maximum benefit will see a $35 per month increase, equating to $420 over a full year. For an eligible couple, the difference will be $53 per month.

The SSA confirmed that the adjustment of 3.6% will apply to 2027 benefits. You can check the amounts directly in its official SSI payment table.

When will the SSI increase arrive?

Although the new amount corresponds to January 2027, you won’t have to wait until the first day of the year to receive it.

Since January 1 is a federal holiday and SSI is typically paid at the start of each month, the January deposit will arrive on December 31, 2026. That payment will already include the cost-of-living adjustment.

The agency also noted that beneficiaries will be able to view their COLA notice in their my Social Security account. Those who have not activated electronic notifications will receive the information by mail during December. The SSA explains the dates and the 2027 increase.

Why won’t everyone receive the $1,029?

Here is the detail that could affect your figures. The $1,029 amount is the federal maximum for a single eligible person, not a fixed amount for everyone.

SSI takes into account your countable income. The SSA subtracts that money from the federal benefit after applying permissible exclusions. For example, typically the first $20 of most income is not counted, as well as the first $65 of earned income, in addition to half of what you earn above that amount.

What is the resource limit to receive SSI in 2027?

This is the condition that deserves special attention: even though the monthly payment will rise, the resource limits will not increase.

In 2027 they will continue to be:

The SSA considers certain savings, cash, investments and other assets to determine whether you meet the program’s rules. Not everything counts: for example, the home you live in and a vehicle used for transportation are typically excluded.

The SSI increase is good news, but it does not mean you can accumulate more resources without reviewing the rules. If you receive this assistance, check your COLA notice and verify how your benefit is calculated before making plans with the new money.