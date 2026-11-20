Ending a marriage means dividing assets, settling debts, and sometimes arguing over money that came from the government. If you received a stimulus check during your marriage and later divorced, you may still have questions: Was that money owned by both parties? Could your ex keep everything? Can you claim your share?

The answer depends on how the payment was issued and what your divorce decree states. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has specific rules for the economic impact payments distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And there’s an important detail: the receipt of the check into a bank account or address controlled by your ex-spouse does not necessarily mean that all the money belonged to them.

Does the IRS allow dividing a stimulus check between two divorced individuals?

Yes, there are situations in which each former spouse is entitled to treat a portion of the payment. The IRS explains that when the first or second stimulus check was issued jointly in the name of both spouses, each one should count half of the money when calculating the Recovery Rebate Credit for 2020.

This means that, even if the money arrived in a joint account or at the address of one of the two, the distribution does not necessarily correspond solely to the person who physically received the payment.

The IRS itself tackles this scenario in its FAQ on the Recovery Rebate Credit for 2020.

However, you must distinguish between the tax allocation of the stimulus and the distribution of a check that has already been cashed. They are not exactly the same procedure.

What happens if your ex-spouse received and cashed the entire check?

Here arises one of the most delicate issues.

If both were listed as beneficiaries of a joint refund and your ex-spouse received the check and cashed it without giving you the portion that belonged to you, the IRS may not necessarily intervene to resolve the family dispute.

In fact, its internal procedures indicate that conflicts between ex-spouses over the money from a cashed refund should be handled through civil courts.

The tax authority can provide a copy of the cashed check to support a claim, but it does not decide for itself who should keep each portion of the money.

Therefore, if you find yourself in this situation, it’s wise to first review your divorce decree and gather the payment records. If there is a dispute over distribution, you might need legal counsel.

Can you ask the IRS to send two checks instead of one?

Yes, but there are conditions.

The IRS contemplates the possibility of splitting a joint refund when the couple is already divorced. In its guidance on returned refund checks, it explains that if you want to receive two separate payments you must return the original check uncashed and submit a copy of the divorce decree indicating how the money should be distributed.

This is important: the legal document must specify the allocation of the refund. It is not enough for both to verbally agree or for one party to want to receive a certain amount.

You can review the requirements in the IRS refunds section for people who filed jointly.

What should you review before claiming your share?

If you divorced after receiving a stimulus payment, review these points:

You should also consider that the federal pandemic stimulus checks were distributed in 2020 and 2021. The standard deadlines to claim the Recovery Rebate Credits for those years expired on May 17, 2024 for 2020 and April 15, 2025 for 2021.

Divorce does not automatically erase the economic rights you may be owed. But it does not mean the IRS will intervene to divide any money left in dispute after a separation. The difference lies in the documents, the type of payment, and the circumstances of each case.