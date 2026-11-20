Detecting it and addressing it promptly is important to reduce the risk of complications.

This condition occurs when the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, the hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

In many cases, it doesn’t present obvious symptoms, so it’s important to talk with a health professional about risk factors and the tests that might be needed.

We spoke with nutritionist Andrina Albertti about the dangers of insulin resistance and the importance of paying attention to this topic.

A balanced diet, regular physical activity, and medical follow-up can be part of a plan to look after your health. Each person has different needs, so it is recommended to consult with a professional before making changes to your treatment or routine.