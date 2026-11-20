Losing your job overnight is hard enough. But there is something you shouldn’t do in the middle of your worry: assume your last paycheck will be the only money you’ll receive from your former employer.

If you were fired in the United States, you might be entitled to collect unpaid wages, accrued vacation, commissions and other pay the company still owes you. In some cases you may also claim severance or compensation for a mass layoff without advance notice.

Not all benefits are mandatory under federal law. Some depend on the state where you worked, on your contract and on the company’s policies. That’s why it’s wise to review each item before signing any exit document.

Can you claim severance pay in addition to unemployment?

Yes, but there is an important distinction. In the United States there is no general federal requirement that obliges all employers to pay severance.

The Department of Labor explains that this payment typically depends on an agreement between the employee and the employer. It may be spelled out in your contract, in a collective bargaining agreement, or in the company’s benefits plan.

Te explicamos cómo puedes tramitar el seguro de desempleo en Estados Unidos en el 2026. Crédito: Shutterstock

If you are offered severance, review how much money it includes, when you’ll receive it and what conditions you must accept. Some companies require you to sign a waiver of certain claims. Do not do so without reading it carefully.

What about your last paycheck and the vacation you didn’t take?

Even if you were fired, the company must pay you for the work you’ve already done. That includes the hours you’re owed and any wages you have not yet received.

The Department of Labor notes that federal law does not require the last paycheck to be delivered immediately after termination. However, several states do set stricter deadlines. If the usual pay date has passed and you haven’t received your money, you can contact the Wage and Hour Division.

Also review your accrued vacation. Federal law does not require companies to pay unused vacation days, but state laws and a company’s internal policies may recognize that right.

The same may apply to commissions, bonuses or incentives you have already earned. Don’t assume they vanish simply because your employment ended.

Can you claim money if you worked overtime that was never paid?

Yes. If your employer did not pay you for all hours worked or owes you overtime, you could file a claim.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) stipulates that covered and non-exempt workers should generally receive at least one-and-a-half times their regular rate for hours worked beyond 40 in a workweek.

Keep pay stubs, timesheets, messages and any records showing how much you worked. You can file a complaint with the Department of Labor, even after you have lost your job.

Were you fired without notice? You could have another claim

If your company closed a plant or carried out a mass layoff, the WARN Act could come into play. This federal rule requires certain employers to provide written notice at least 60 days in advance of certain closings or significant reductions in staff.

It doesn’t apply to every individual layoff and contains exceptions. But if the company was supposed to notify you and didn’t, you could be entitled to back pay and benefits for the missing notice period. You can check the official Department of Labor guidance for details.

What other benefits should you review after losing your job?

Besides unpaid wages, don’t forget to review your health insurance and your retirement savings.

If you were fired, don’t rely solely on unemployment benefits. Review your contract, your pay stubs and your state’s labor rules. You could have money owed that won’t reach your account if you don’t claim it.