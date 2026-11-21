If you’re already collecting Social Security retirement benefits, but you’re still working to make ends meet, there’s a figure you need to know before picking up more hours or a second job. In 2027, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will allow you to earn up to $25,560 per year without part of your benefits being withheld if you have not yet reached full retirement age during that year.

The limit rises for those who will reach that age at any point in 2027. In that case, they can earn up to $67,920 before the withholding is applied. The difference matters: not all retirees who work are subject to the same rule.

And there’s one thing worth making clear from the start: going over the limit does not mean you’ll permanently lose your retirement money.

How much can you earn in 2027 if you receive Social Security?

The SSA published two income limits for 2027, known as the Retirement Earnings Test:

For example, if you still have not reached full retirement age and earn $30,000 in 2027, you’ll be $4,440 above the limit. The SSA could withhold $2,220 from your benefits.

These amounts are not extra taxes on your salary. They are a rule that determines how much of your Social Security you’ll receive while you continue working. You can check the amounts directly in the SSA’s official earnings limit table.

What happens when you reach full retirement age?

Here comes one of the most important differences. From the month you reach full retirement age, you can work and earn any amount without the SSA reducing your benefits for exceeding the earnings limit.

Un aumento en la edad plena de jubilación para reclamar el Seguro Social podría afectar a muchas personas en el futuro. Crédito: Shutterstock

The full retirement age depends on your year of birth. For people born in 1960 or later, for example, it is 67 years.

Additionally, the money withheld before reaching that age is not permanently lost. When you reach full retirement age, the SSA recalculates your benefit and takes into account the months you did not receive the full payment due to your earnings.

What income does Social Security count?

Not every dollar you receive goes into the calculation. The agency mainly considers:

However, it does not include investment income, interest, pensions, or annuities for applying this test.

If you work for yourself, you should also review how your net earnings are calculated. It’s not enough to look at how much money entered your business.

Does this rule also affect Social Security disability?

No. The retirement earnings limit should not be confused with the rules that apply to those who receive disability benefits (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). These programs have different work conditions.

If you collect retirement and plan to keep working, inform the SSA how much you expect to earn. This reduces the risk of receiving too much and having to repay money later. You can review your situation in the official guide for working while receiving retirement benefits.

Los cambios están orientados a acelerar el proceso de solicitud de beneficios por discapacidad (SSDI). Crédito: Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

For many older adults, continuing to work isn’t a luxury: it’s how they cover rent, food, or medical expenses. That’s why knowing the limit before taking another shift can help you plan your income without a surprise when your next check arrives.