If you work in the United States and have children, the tax changes announced for 2027 could give you a break when you file your next return. The IRS confirmed increases in several credits, including the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the adoption benefit.

This isn’t a new check or an automatic payment. They are benefits you can claim if you meet the requirements. And there’s an important detail: they apply to the 2027 tax year, so you would normally claim them when you file your taxes in 2028.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published the new amounts on November 5, 2026 as part of its annual inflation adjustments. Here are the changes to keep on your radar.

How much will the Child Tax Credit increase in 2027?

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) will rise from $2,200 to $2,300 per qualifying child. In addition, the refundable portion of the credit — known as the Additional Child Tax Credit — will increase from $1,700 to $1,800.

This could make a difference for households that allocate a large share of their income to rent, groceries, transportation, and school costs. However, not everyone will receive the maximum amount.

To claim this benefit, the IRS requires that both the taxpayer and the qualifying child have valid Social Security numbers that allow them to work in the United States. There are also conditions related to the child’s age, living arrangements, and family income. You can review the details in the IRS’s official Child Tax Credit guide.

The Earned Income Tax Credit Is Also Increasing

Another benefit that will rise is the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), aimed at workers and families with low to moderate incomes.

For the 2027 tax year, the maximum amounts will be:

The largest increase applies to households with three or more children: they will be able to claim up to $265 more than the 2026 maximum.

But note: the EITC does not work the same for everyone. The amount depends on how much you earned during the year, your filing status, and the number of qualifying children you can claim. There are income limits and other eligibility rules.

The IRS has a tool to check if you can receive this benefit: visit its Earned Income Tax Credit page.

Will the Adoption Tax Credit Also Increase?

Yes. If you are considering adopting or have completed an adoption that qualifies for tax purposes, the federal credit could reach up to $18,250 in 2027, up from $17,670 in 2026.

There are several state-level child tax credits. Credit: Shutterstock

From that total, up to $5,280 can be refundable. The amount you can claim depends on eligible expenses and your income. Additionally, you cannot use the same expenses to claim both the credit and to exclude from your income the adoption assistance your employer may have provided.

When Will You Be Able to Claim the New Tax Credits?

Here’s the key point you shouldn’t miss: the increases apply to the 2027 tax year. Under normal circumstances, you’ll file that return during the 2028 tax season.

Therefore, you shouldn’t confuse these changes with an immediate government payout. To take advantage of them, keep your income proofs and family documents, review who can be claimed as a dependent, and check the IRS rules before you file your return.

The maximum amounts may catch your eye, but they do not guarantee that you will receive that amount. The difference will depend on your income and whether you truly meet every requirement.