Preparing your tax return in the United States isn’t just about adding up what you earned and calculating how much you might receive as a refund. If you submit the form with missing mandatory documents or information that does not match the official records, the IRS may reject your electronic filing.

The problem is that a rejected return does not count as filed. This can throw a wrench into your plans, especially if you were counting on a refund to cover home expenses or pay off debts.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers several reasons to return a filing without accepting it. And although the absence of a necessary form is one of them, there isn’t a single document that all taxpayers must submit: it depends on your income and the tax benefits you claim.

What forms can trigger your return rejection?

According to information published by El Cronista USA, among the reasons for rejecting a return are the omission of mandatory documents, errors in the Social Security number, and inconsistencies in personal data.

This can occur if you have additional income, you work as a self-employed individual, or you claim certain deductions and credits.

For example, during the 2027 tax season you might need information from documents such as:

Not all of these documents are necessarily attached as separate files when you file electronically. What matters is that you use the correct information and complete the forms that apply to your situation.

The IRS explains in its section on documents needed to file taxes that it’s wise to gather income documentation before filing.

Otros errores que pueden hacer que el IRS rechace tu declaración

Missing documentation isn’t the only issue. A small error in typing your information can also prevent the system from accepting your submission.

Among the common reasons are:

For Hispanic families who file joint returns or claim credits for their children, double-checking the names and identification numbers of each member can prevent complications.

What happens if the IRS rejects your tax return?

Here is a difference you should take seriously: rejection does not equal processing delay.

When the IRS rejects an electronic return, it is not considered filed yet. The agency must send you a notice detailing the problem and, if possible, instructions to fix it.

According to the IRS FAQs about rejected returns, if the issue was an incorrect Social Security number, a misspelled name, or a missing form, you can correct it and resubmit the return electronically.

If you cannot solve the error through that route, you may need to file on paper. The IRS has a rule for certain cases: if you filed your return on time and it was later rejected, a paper submission may be considered timely if it bears a postmark no later than the original deadline or within 10 calendar days after the rejection notice, whichever date is later. You must include the explanation and the documentation the agency requires.

What you should check before filing your 2027 taxes

Before you press the submit button, make sure you have all your income proofs and that your personal details match your official documents.

If you worked for more than one employer, verify that you have included information from all of them. If you received payments for freelance work, don’t assume you can ignore them simply because they didn’t come on a form.

An error can be corrected, but doing so after the deadline can become a headache. The wisest course is to review now and file when you have complete information.