We are in an era where money is no longer just physical, and while online banking isn’t new, there are more and more transfer services. PayPal and Venmo are recognized in the market, but Zelle isn’t far behind and, for many, it’s surprising that it carries no fees. So, what percentage does it charge and who pays? Here is the answer.

Zelle is an electronic payment and peer-to-peer money transfer platform, known as P2P, that allows people to send and receive money with each other through linked bank accounts. Its main appeal is that it charges no fee for sending and receiving money. Nevertheless, it’s advisable for customers to verify that their bank isn’t charging them an extra fee.

The majority of major banks and credit unions are part of the Zelle network, so to enroll you only need an email address or a phone number to send and receive money instantly and electronically.

Zelle is free, since the service does not charge any hidden fees for sending or receiving money, and thanks to its large network of partner banks, it is unlikely your bank will charge you a fee to use the service. Although the company recommends checking this directly with your bank or credit union to ensure there are no additional charges.

So, how does it make money? Well, not charging you a direct fee does not mean there isn’t a commission. Zelle costs the participating bank between $0.50 and $0.75 per transaction. So, as Zelle’s transaction volume grows, so too will the costs for each bank. Hence it’s essential that you confirm that your bank doesn’t pass on part or all of that fee.

Evidently, this feature is highly valued by consumers. However, Zelle has some restrictions that its competitors PayPal and Venmo do not have, and they offset its costs. For example, customers cannot use Zelle with international bank accounts; both the sender and recipient must have bank accounts in the United States.

Another drawback: you cannot link a credit card. Venmo, a competing P2P transfer service, charges no fees for transfers with a bank account, debit card or Venmo balance and, in addition, allows users to link credit cards and use them to pay others for a 3% fee. Although using a credit card can be costly, it is also convenient if you do not have enough cash on hand in your account.

The use of Zelle generally requires a smartphone. If your bank or credit union offers Zelle, you could use the service from a desktop web browser to access your account. If your bank or credit union does not offer Zelle, then you’ll need to use the Zelle app, which requires a smartphone.

Zelle can be an excellent option for many consumers who need a simple and straightforward transfer service. If your needs are larger and more business-oriented, you may want to look for other options.

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