President Donald Trump said on Thursday that talks to push a new economic relief package have resumed and could include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

“I terminated the talks two days ago because they weren’t working. Now we are starting to have some very productive conversations,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network, two days after ordering Republican lawmakers to stop negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump trusted Pelosi “wants the deal to happen, because it’s so good for our country that we really need it.”

The Speaker of the House and the Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, began negotiating a bill to rescue the airlines; United and American laid off more than 30,000 workers after the federal payroll support measures expired last week.

Pelosi has not publicly indicated what other issues are on the table at the moment, but Trump said a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks was being discussed. The job market remains weak, with another 840,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week.

“We are talking about airlines and something more important than that. We’re talking about a $1,200-per-person deal and other things,” said Trump.

A diferencia de otras ocasiones, el presidente de abstuvo de lanzar culpas: “No es culpa de nadie, ellos estaban tratando de conseguir cosas y nosotros también, pero no iba a ninguna parte, lo cerré. No quiero jugar juegos. Luego reabrimos y veo que los mercados están funcionando bien, tenemos muy buenas posibilidades de hacer algo “.

Trump tells Maria Bartiromo he shut down stimulus talks because he didn’t ‘want to play games’ https://t.co/PXtRCnJIll — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) October 8, 2020

Pelosi has rejected the idea of another round of stimulus checks without a broader relief plan.

“All the president wants is his name on a check. And that’s not it; we are here to honor our heroes, crush the virus, put money in Americans’ pockets, beyond a check with his name.”

No queda claro qué resultaría del nuevo esfuerzo, porque es poco probable que los demócratas apoyen una legislación que excluya la ayuda para los desempleados y los gobiernos estatales y locales. Esta nueva iniciativa podría tener como objetivo forzar a los demócratas del Senado a aprobar estímulos financieros muy populares. Sin embargo, también podrían resistir los republicanos conservadores que no quieren gastar más fondos federales para combatir el virus.

Larry Kudlow, el principal asesor económico del presidente, dijo en Fox News el jueves que la administración necesita que el Congreso apruebe ayuda adicional por desempleo y apoyo a las escuelas.

“El presidente cree que deberíamos cambiar a proyectos de ley independientes para lograr que se concreten los puntos clave”, dijo Kudlow. “Estas son áreas de asistencia específicas y vitales que fortalecerían la economía”.