The IRS’s Hidden Rule That Could Tax Your Card Rewards (Most People Don’t Realize)

For many in the United States, using a credit card isn’t just a financial tool; it’s also a way to earn benefits: cashback, miles, or points. But there is one detail that often goes unnoticed … and that can turn into an unexpected bill with the Internal Revenue Service.

Not all rewards are tax-free.

In fact, understanding when credit card rewards are considered taxable income in the United States can help avoid mistakes on your 2025 tax return.

The general rule: not everything is taxed

In most cases, the rewards you earn by spending —such as cashback on purchases, airline miles, or hotel points— are not considered income. The IRS treats them as a discount or refund.

That is, if you ask yourself “do I have to pay taxes on credit card cashback?”, the answer is usually no… but there are important exceptions.

You can review the official IRS guide here.

The hidden rule: when they do become income

The trouble starts with what experts call the “no-spend” rule.

If you receive a reward without having made purchases, the IRS could consider it taxable income. And that’s where many taxpayers make mistakes.

For example:

In these cases, you might receive a Form 1099-MISC if you exceed $600. But even if you don’t receive it, you’re still responsible for reporting it.

This point is key for those looking to learn “how to report credit card rewards on taxes in the United States”.

The common mistake that can cost you money

Many users assume that all rewards are exempt. They don’t review their bonuses, they don’t identify which required spending and which didn’t… and that’s where problems can arise.

Especially among the Latino community, where access to clear information in Spanish remains limited, these details are overlooked.

Is it worth paying taxes with a card?

Another common strategy is to pay taxes with a credit card to generate rewards. It sounds appealing… but it isn’t always worthwhile.

Fees for using a card range from 1.87% to 2.35%. On a $5,000 payment, you could pay at least $93.50 in charges.

The key question is: do the rewards offset that cost?

In many cases, not.

Key dates you can’t ignore

The deadline to file your 2025 tax return is April 15, 2026 (April 17 in Maine and Massachusetts). You can also request an extension until October 15.