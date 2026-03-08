DPS: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Pole During Police Chase in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — A Tyler man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a vehicle pursuit and crashing into a power pole while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fernando Simon, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The pursuit began on New Copeland Road, near Loop 323, after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted the vehicle following a report of a reckless driver, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

During the pursuit, Simon crashed into a utility pole near Shannon Drive, possibly causing a power outage.

Simon continued fleeing until the pursuit ended in the parking lot of a hospital, Albritton said. He was later detained.

Albritton confirmed there were no injuries and that Simon was booked into the Smith County Jail.