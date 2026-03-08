DPS: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Pole During Police Chase in Tyler

March 8, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — A Tyler man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a vehicle pursuit and crashing into a power pole while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Fernando Simon, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The pursuit began on New Copeland Road, near Loop 323, after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted the vehicle following a report of a reckless driver, according to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

During the pursuit, Simon crashed into a utility pole near Shannon Drive, possibly causing a power outage.

Simon continued fleeing until the pursuit ended in the parking lot of a hospital, Albritton said. He was later detained.

Albritton confirmed there were no injuries and that Simon was booked into the Smith County Jail.

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

