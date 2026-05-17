Four Arrested After 56 Roosters Found Dead in Rusk County Cockfighting Investigation

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RUSK COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) – Four people are behind bars after authorities found 56 dead roosters on a property in Rusk County.

Rusk County deputies responded on Saturday to a property along FM 839, in the Reklaw area, after receiving information about cockfighting.

There they found 56 dead roosters, as well as other materials used in cockfighting, according to the statement.

Eleven roosters were found alive, and were seized at the property.

Crystal Velázquez, 21, Gerardo Rangel, 47, Christopher Juárez, 19, and Francisco Guerrero, 57, face felony charges of cockfighting and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement.