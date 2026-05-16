Rescued Roosters Sacrificed After Raid at Rusk County Cockfighting Site

May 16, 2026

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RUSK COUNTY, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) — Several roosters rescued from a property in Rusk County were euthanized following an investigation into cockfighting.

Four individuals were charged in April with organizing cockfights after investigators found 56 dead roosters and other materials related to the fights on a property along FM 839 near Reklaw.

Eleven live birds were located and rescued from the site.

One died from injuries, and investigators later learned that the remaining ten were suffering from infectious laryngotracheitis, a respiratory disease, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The ten roosters were subsequently euthanized, Valdez said.

Crystal Velázquez, 21, Gerardo Rangel, 47, Christopher Juárez, 19, and Francisco Guerrero, 57, face felony cockfighting charges and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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