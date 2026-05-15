First Weather Alert: Possible Strong Thunderstorms Overnight Friday to Saturday and Sunday (Mother’s Day)

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Friday, May 8, the overnight hours of Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10 are designated as First Weather Alert days.

An unsettled weather pattern is taking shape over Texas, which will lead to several possibilities for thunderstorms in the coming days. This morning, showers and isolated thunderstorms have already begun moving into parts of East Texas, and more isolated storms could develop this afternoon. A complex of storms is expected to form across Oklahoma later today, which could bring some more intense thunderstorms into the northern part of East Texas tonight, before dissipating by sunrise tomorrow. The main threats will be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. The tornado risk is very low.

Mother’s Day will bring another round of thunderstorms to East Texas, beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the night and into the early morning as a weak cold front pushes into the area. The main threats remain large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall. The tornado risk on Sunday also appears to be low.

If you’re planning to celebrate Mother’s Day outdoors — whether it’s a brunch, a picnic, or a family gathering — consider moving it indoors or having a backup plan.