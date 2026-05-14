Gas Leak in Van: Residents Urged to Stay at Home

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VAN, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Residents in a portion of Van have been urged to stay in their homes after a hit to a main gas line caused a leak.

According to the Van Police Department, a main gas line was struck Friday morning, triggering a gas leak. Residents in the Cherry Street area have been asked to remain in their homes.

Emergency crews are on the scene monitoring the situation as they wait for CenterPoint Energy, the VPD said.

Residents outside the affected area are asked to avoid the area for the time being.