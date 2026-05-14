Gas Leak in Van: Residents Urged to Stay at Home

May 14, 2026

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VAN, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Residents in a portion of Van have been urged to stay in their homes after a hit to a main gas line caused a leak.

According to the Van Police Department, a main gas line was struck Friday morning, triggering a gas leak. Residents in the Cherry Street area have been asked to remain in their homes.

Emergency crews are on the scene monitoring the situation as they wait for CenterPoint Energy, the VPD said.

Residents outside the affected area are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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