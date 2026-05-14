World Cup Starts in a Month: When Will Teams Announce Their Final Squads?

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These are the dates when the top national teams are expected to announce their 26-player squads for the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.
FIFA is expected to announce the official rosters on June 2.
France: May 14
Belgium: May 15
Brazil: May 18
Portugal: May 19
Morocco: May 21
Germany: May 21
England: May 22
Spain: May 25
Netherlands: May 25
United States: May 26
Argentina: May 30
Mexico: June 1