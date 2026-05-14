World Cup Starts in a Month: When Will Teams Announce Their Final Squads?

May 13, 2026

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These are the dates when the top national teams are expected to announce their 26-player squads for the tournament, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

FIFA is expected to announce the official rosters on June 2.

France: May 14

Belgium: May 15

Brazil: May 18

Portugal: May 19

Morocco: May 21

Germany: May 21

England: May 22

Spain: May 25

Netherlands: May 25

United States: May 26

Argentina: May 30

Mexico: June 1

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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