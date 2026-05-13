Super Bowl Draws 124.9 Million US Viewers; Bad Bunny Reaches 128.2 Million

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(AP) – Neither Sunday’s Super Bowl game nor Bad Bunny’s halftime show managed to set records as the most-watched in U.S. history.

That level of viewership fell short of the 127.7 million viewers in the United States who watched Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

The halftime show, headlined by Bad Bunny, averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (01:15 to 01:30 GMT). That would make it the fourth-most-watched halftime show, behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million in 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million in 1993) and Usher (129.3 million in 2024).

The full global audience for the halftime show is expected to be available early next week.