Super Bowl Draws 124.9 Million US Viewers; Bad Bunny Reaches 128.2 Million

May 12, 2026

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(AP) – Neither Sunday’s Super Bowl game nor Bad Bunny’s halftime show managed to set records as the most-watched in U.S. history.

That level of viewership fell short of the 127.7 million viewers in the United States who watched Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.

The halftime show, headlined by Bad Bunny, averaged 128.2 million viewers from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (01:15 to 01:30 GMT). That would make it the fourth-most-watched halftime show, behind Kendrick Lamar (133.5 million in 2025), Michael Jackson (133.4 million in 1993) and Usher (129.3 million in 2024).

The full global audience for the halftime show is expected to be available early next week.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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