Local News

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man remains jailed following an investigation into allegations that he had sexual relations with a minor.

According to the arrest affidavit, 39-year-old Daryl Thomas Billingsley is charged with getting intoxicated and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. The teen and another girl were spending the night at his house because the first girl’s mother had to attend to a family emergency.

The girl says that after she and the other girl went to bed—and it was assumed Billingsley would sleep on the couch—he began drinking heavily, undressed, and climbed into bed beside her, according to the affidavit. He then began touching her inappropriately, and when she tried to distance herself, he would not let her go and continued engaging in inappropriate conduct.

According to the arrest documents, when a detective questioned Billingsley, he said he only remembered drinking, going to sleep on the sofa, and waking up in bed with the two women. He said he got up and returned to the sofa when he woke there.

Billingsley was booked into Angelina County Jail on charges of indecency with a minor/sexual contact. He was released on bail the same day.