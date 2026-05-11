Local News

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TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Tyler is in custody after, according to an officer, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Kean Sean Sullivan, 18, remained in custody Friday at the Smith County Jail with bond yet to be set, on an arrest warrant charging him with sexually assaulting a minor, according to jail records.

On Thursday, a mother called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to report that her daughter had run away from home, but that she had managed to track her location via Snapchat to a residence in the 10,000 block of County Road 210 in Smith County, according to an affidavit of arrest obtained by KLTV.

After finding the minor at the residence, a Smith County deputy found used condoms on the floor of Sullivan’s bedroom and determined that he had had sex with the minor, according to the affidavit.

An officer questioned Sullivan, who admitted to having had sexual relations with the minor, and a search warrant was subsequently issued by Judge Debby Gunter, according to the affidavit.

During the search of Sullivan’s home, a Smith County detective found three used condoms and a half-empty bottle of Everclear in his bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Also found were underwear and a sleeveless black T-shirt on Sullivan’s bed, which led to his arrest, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, during a post-arrest interrogation, Sullivan admitted to having consumed “at least five” drinks of Everclear and having had sex with the girl after picking her up and taking her to his home.

According to the affidavit, he also admitted that the condoms found were the ones used during the crime.

Charged with a second-degree felony, Sullivan could face a sentence ranging from two to twenty years in prison, a maximum fine of $10,000, and mandatory lifetime registration on the sex offender registry if convicted.