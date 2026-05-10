National and International

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(Gray News) – The health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield began issuing indemnity payments tied to a $2.67 billion lawsuit.

The suit was filed in 2013 against more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, alleging the company violated antitrust laws by restraining market competition. According to the lawsuit, these practices pushed premiums higher and limited choices for customers.

According to the website publishing the settlement, the initial distribution of payments is set to begin this month, and some claim notices have been mailed to customers.

Eligible customers had to submit a claim by November 5, 2021.

There are roughly 6 million claims filed before that deadline, and payments are expected to be around $333 per claim.

Blue Cross Blue Shield denied the claims, and the court did not render a verdict, but the case was settled in 2020.