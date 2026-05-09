Sports News

(AP) – Bobby Cox, the affable manager of the Atlanta Braves whose teams dominated the National League in the 1990s and gave the city its first championship, along with additional World Series appearances, died at age 84.

The Braves announced Cox’s death on Saturday, but did not provide details. Cox had suffered a stroke in 2019.

“Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform,” the team said in a statement. “He guided our club to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable 1995 World Series championship. His legacy as Braves manager will never be matched.”

Cox took the reins of a club that was in last place in June 1990 and propelled the Braves from last to first by 1991 before they lost the World Series to the Minnesota Twins in seven games. That began what would be a record run of 14 consecutive division titles, a feat no professional team in any sport had ever achieved.

He led the Braves for 25 years and guided Atlanta to its only World Series title in 1995, retired after the 2010 season, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.