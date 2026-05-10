Local News

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TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A man from Nacogdoches is behind bars after allegedly striking another man in the head and pointing a firearm at him, threatening to shoot him.

Nico Wayne Gray, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation began after deputies responded to a report of an assault. There, the victim said Gray punched him in the head with his fist. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTRE, the victim said Gray threatened to shoot him while beating him with a pistol.

Later, authorities spoke with Gray and discovered that he was armed and had a prior felony conviction and an active arrest warrant for probation violation in Sabine County, according to the filing.

Gray was taken into custody and transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.