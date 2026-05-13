Nacogdoches Woman Arrested After Seizure of Over Two Pounds of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) – A Nacogdoches woman has been jailed since Thursday after Nacogdoches County deputies seized various drugs during a traffic stop, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Jevina Marie Coleman, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and is being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail on a total bond of $552,500 on charges of manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

After stopping Coleman’s vehicle on South Highway 59, deputies learned that the driver was a person of interest in an ongoing meth distribution investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Coleman, who appeared nervous and gave conflicting statements, refused to consent to a search of her vehicle, which led a police dog to conduct a search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following the positive alert from the police dog, deputies searched Coleman’s vehicle and found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, along with 4 grams of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, 31 grams of Xanax and 6 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charged with multiple felonies, if convicted Coleman could face a sentence of anywhere from five to 99 years in prison, or life imprisonment, and a maximum fine of $10,000.