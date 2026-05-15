Barcelona Retains La Liga Title After 2-0 Clasico Victory Over Real Madrid

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MADRID (AP) — With their coach in mourning, Barcelona claimed its second straight La Liga title and 29th overall with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford scored in the ninth minute and Ferran Torres added one in the 18th, giving Barcelona the win and an insurmountable 14-point lead over their fiercest rival with three games left in La Liga.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was on the bench for Sunday’s Clasico after the death of his father, which Barcelona announced a few hours before kickoff.

A draw would also have been enough for the Catalan club to seal the title.