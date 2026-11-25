Strictly speaking, there is no limit set by United States federal law on the monthly sending of remittances to Mexico.

In fact, the total amount of remittances has gradually risen over the years, reaching a historic high of $51,594 million just in 2021, which has turned international money transfers into the country’s second-largest source of dollars, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

However, each operator and US commercial bank sets a limit on the money that can be sent monthly to Mexico.

At SoloDinero we tell you how much money you can receive in Mexico from the United States in remittances according to different financial institutions.

How much money can I receive in Mexico from the Western Union service?

Western Union is one of the most popular American money-transfer agencies, as many people use its services to transfer remittances to various countries.

Sending money to Mexico via Western Union only requires the recipient’s account number, address, city, state and phone number.

The maximum amount for sending and receiving money in Mexico through this platform is $7,499 in cash (or its equivalent in Mexican pesos) per day.

Also, the amount that can be received into a Mexican bank account is $2,750. However, Western Union recommends checking these amounts with a specialized agent at one of the agency’s branches, in order to determine the maximum amount that can be sent in your area.

How much money can I receive in Mexico from the United States through commercial banks?

Each banking institution sets its own limits on the amounts that can be sent to Mexico, as well as the sending fees and exchange rates.

For example, Wells Fargo allows sending money via the ExpressSend service, which establishes the following daily sending limits for the Mexican financial institutions that are part of its remittance network.

1) BBVA: Allows receiving $650 in cash and $1,500 per bank account.

2) Banco Santander: Allows receiving $500 in cash and $600 per bank account.

3) Banorte: Allows receiving $1,500 (it is not specified whether cash or by bank account).

4) Banselfi / Telecomm Telégrafos: Allows receiving $1,500 in cash only.

5) Soriana: Allows receiving $1,000 in cash only.

6) Farmacias Guadalajara/ Bodega Aurrera/ Walmart/ Suburbia/ Superama: Allows receiving $500 in cash only.

Citibank, for its part, sets a limit of $3,000 per day and $10,000 per week.

Via digital transfer, this amount is usually expanded depending on the bank. HSBC, for example, sets an online payments limit of $200,000.

However, not all banks publish information on how much money can be sent by transfer to Mexico because these amounts can vary depending on the user’s account, and are therefore established discreetly.

How much money can I receive through other digital platforms?

Through digital platforms such as Wise, you can send up to $1,000,000 per transaction to Mexico. Other money transfer providers include:

1) Xoom: with limits to Mexico of $10,000.

2) MoneyGram: with limits to Mexico of $10,000.

What should the person sending money to Mexico from the United States know?

As these are banking transactions, there are certain circumstances in which the remittance sender will have to pay a tax burden for money transfers to Mexico.

If the money is sent for commercial purposes, you will not owe taxes if the amount is less than $10,000. But if the remittance exceeds this figure, you must fill out the Form 8300 and you must pay taxes on the transaction. This form must be sent to the IRS.

In turn, individuals can send money as a gift up to $15,000 per year without paying taxes. If the remittances you send as a gift exceed this figure, you must fill out a Form 709 in order to pay the gift tax.

The exceptions to these tax charges are payments for medical bills or educational tuition.

— How much does Western Union charge to send money from Mexico to the U.S. — Insurance against remittance theft in Mexico: who offers it and how much it costs — Which are the most expensive companies for sending remittances from the United States to Mexico