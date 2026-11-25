Aside from the pandemic, the United States offers several aid programs for low-income families, such as the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

This program was designed specifically to help citizens cope with the costs of heating their homes, especially during the coldest months of the year. It was launched in 1981 and now also covers the purchase of a boiler and the repair or replacement of heating equipment. Before applying you should know that HEAP is an emergency program. What does that mean? That priority will be given to those who are about to run out of fuel or are in imminent danger of a cutoff of electric or energy service, and although it is funded with federal money, each state in the country administers the applications.

How to apply for HEAP? Contrary to what many people think, with HEAP you can cover more than electricity costs, because it also helps you pay your natural gas or propane bill, buy wood or coal, etc. The program provides assistance to purchase any fuel your home needs to keep heating running.

Typically, HEAP applications begin processing in November. However, you can visit your state’s website, since each one has some autonomy in handling the applications. Why is HEAP only active during the winter? The reason is simple: a family that loses heating during the coldest period of the year faces a risk of death or health complications that could be very harmful to their health.

Who can apply for HEAP?

U.S. citizens or qualified aliens.

A valid Social Security Number is required for each household member.

Applicants must be receiving some benefit: SNAP food stamps, Temporary Assistance, SSI, etc.

If no member of your family receives state assistance or financial aid, household income is also taken into account to grant program benefits. As long as your income stays below the established limit, you may be eligible for HEAP.

It is important to note that this program does not distinguish between homeowners and renters. You can apply even if you own your home, have money in the bank, have opened some investments, or pay heating as part of your rent.

Although HEAP is a program managed directly by the states, it maintains uniformity in the application process. One could say there are a couple of slight differences among states. Some states, like California, allow applying for benefits by phone, while others limit online applications.

To apply in person, simply go to one of the local offices that handle HEAP. Generally, states have an online tool that will help you locate the center closest to your home. Counties and cities across the country usually have one or more offices that handle in-person applications.

If you prefer, you can download your application online, fill it out, and mail it to your city’s office. Email applications are not common, but after the COVID-19 pandemic they have become more widespread.

What do I need to apply for HEAP?

The list of requirements depends entirely on the state. However, most states in the country require, among other things:

The most recent utility bill.

A rental receipt with the property’s address.

Mortgage payment receipt (if applying).

Social Security Number or, alternatively, ITIN number.

Proof of receiving financial assistance or pay stubs to verify income limits.

Copy of the lease or, alternatively, the home ownership document (in case you own).

Official photo identification for each household member. Birth certificate, passport, or driver’s license are also acceptable.

How to apply for HEAP in each state? Here is a table that can help you.