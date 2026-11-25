How would you like to have more than $1,000 in extra cash? Some residents of the United States will have this opportunity to help with their monthly expenses. This is a $1,500 state stimulus check aimed at people who are homeowners and renters living in New Jersey.

This program offers property tax rebates to eligible homeowners and renters and is named ANCHOR. It is an initiative designed to reward taxpayers for being timely in filing their property taxes.

This stimulus will apply to property taxes assessed annually for homeowners, but it will also benefit tenants as they make their rent payments.

“This program provides property tax relief for residents of New Jersey who own or rent properties in New Jersey as their primary residence and meet certain income limits,” reads the New Jersey Treasury’s website.

“The current filing season for the ANCHOR benefit is based on residence, income and age as of 2020,” adds the same website.

People who meet the eligibility requirements will receive stimulus checks worth $1,500. According to the New Jersey Department of Revenue, the money will be sent via direct deposit, and it is not yet known whether paper checks will also be mailed.

What are the eligibility requirements

Among the requirements being sought to receive this stimulus check, it is noted that individuals must have paid their property taxes for 2020. Those who are homeowners or renters and who use their property as their own residence may qualify for this stimulus check. The eligibility is determined based on residence, income, and age as of 2020.

When will the stimulus check reach your hands

You must file a claim after paying your 2020 property taxes. According to the New Jersey Department of Revenue, the money will arrive within 90 days of your application. If additional information is requested, the check will take longer to reach your bank account.

To check the status of your claim you can directly visit the official website of the New Jersey Division of Taxation.