If you receive benefits from Social Security in the United States, there is an amount you’ll want to review before November ends: the money that will be deposited into your account each month during 2027. The Social Security Administration (SSA) will begin displaying personalized Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) notices in beneficiaries’ digital accounts.

The increase has already been confirmed. It will be 3.6% and will reach about 76 million people who receive Social Security benefits as well as those in the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program. However, there is a detail you should not overlook: that percentage does not mean everyone will receive the same additional amount.

The difference will lie in the benefit you currently receive and in the deductions that apply to your payment.

How can you know how much Social Security money you’ll receive in 2027?

The most straightforward way is to sign into your personal my Social Security account. Within the Message Center, you can view the COLA personalized notice when it becomes available.

The SSA said the notices would start appearing by the end of November. However, there is an important condition: to receive it online in this initial release, you needed to have created your account and opted for electronic notices by November 18, 2026.

If you met that requirement, check your message inbox. You can also enable email or text message alerts to find out when you have a new communication.

Not registered in time? That doesn’t mean you’ll miss the increase. The administration will mail printed notices during December. You can review the details on its official COLA 2027 page.

How large will the increase be for retirees and beneficiaries?

The adjustment will be 3.6% for 2027. According to the SSA, the average retirement benefit will rise by about $75 per month.

To give you a reference point, if you currently receive $1,500 per month, a 3.6% increase would amount to an extra $54. Your new benefit would be $1,554 per month, before accounting for possible deductions.

The schedule also changes depending on the program:

Some people receive both benefits, so it’s worth reviewing each notice.

Why might you receive less money than you expected?

This is the area where you need to pay attention. The COLA raises your benefit, but not necessarily all of that money ends up in your bank account.

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If you have Medicare, for example, premiums can adjust the net deposit. You should also review any other deductions that appear on your notice.

The SSA explained that the personalized communication will include the new amount, the dates, and the corresponding deductions. Don’t rely solely on the announced percentage.

The increase aims to offset part of the rising cost of living. But when you pay for groceries, housing, medications, and services, a few extra dollars may fall short. Therefore, knowing the exact amount you will receive will help you plan your 2027 budget more effectively.